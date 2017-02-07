Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.
The groups had already said last month they would sell the unit, LCH.Clearnet SA, to Euronext (ENX.PA) for 510 million euros ($546 million), as they seek to win regulatory approval for their proposed deal.
The European Commission has expressed antitrust concerns about the $28 billion merger and the impact on the clearing of derivatives contracts in particular.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.