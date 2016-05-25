Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's [UBER.UL] operations in the Asian financial city.
COLOGNE, Germany Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) expects the results of an auction of wireless airwaves in the United States in the second half of the year, its chief executive told shareholders on Wednesday.
The auction, which is aimed at repurposing low-frequency spectrum relinquished by television broadcasters to wireless companies and other bidders seeking new airwaves to build and improve wireless networks, started end-March.
"We expect the results in the second half of the year," Deutsche Telekom's Chief Executive Tim Hoettges told the company's annual shareholders' meeting in Cologne.
Deutsche Telekom owns 65 percent of T-Mobile US (TMUS.O), the country's third-largest wireless operator.
The auction is considered one of the most complex and ambitious spectrum auctions to date.
Analysts have previously forecast that the auction could fetch proceeds in the $15 billion to $45 billion range.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
HONG KONG Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's [UBER.UL] operations in the Asian financial city.
TAIPEI China's embattled LeEco aims to cut its U.S. workforce to as few as 60 people from around 500 earlier this year, as the Netflix-to-Tesla-like group streamlines global operations to shake off a cash crunch, a person with knowledge of the plan said.