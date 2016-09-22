Logo of German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG is seen on a Gigaset mobile during a news conference of Bayern Munich in Munich, Germany August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) will restructure its German business in consumer, business, service and technical units, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The operation will impact as much as 15,000 workers, but there will be no job cuts, the source said.

As part of the operation weekly working hours of thousands of people will be cut by 2 hours from 2019.

Deutsche Telekom, which according to the source will issue a statement later on Thursday, was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Andreas Framke)