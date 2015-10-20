Brazil's Marfrig says subsidiary Keystone Foods filed for U.S. IPO
SAO PAULO Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA said its subsidiary Keystone Foods has filed a request with the SEC for a U.S. initial public offering.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) is considering the sale of its T-Mobile Netherlands unit as it focuses on integrated operations, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The news was first reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, which said a deal could help the German carrier raise funds to reduce debt and acquire wireless frequencies in the United States.
No final decision has been made and Deutsche Telekom could still decide against a sale, the report said.
Deutsche Telekom declined to comment.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Pravin Char)
CALGARY, Alberta Enbridge Inc, North America's largest energy infrastructure company, said on Thursday it may acquire more assets and forecast a rise in adjusted earnings this year following its purchase of Spectra Energy Corp.