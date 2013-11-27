FCA CEO says no talks with Volkswagen
AMSTERDAM Car maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is not holding any merger talks with German rival Volkswagen, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.
Deutsche Bank is in exclusive talks with private equity firm Permira to sell the loss-making part of its wealth management business in the UK, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the negotiations.
The German lender was hoping to reach a deal to sell Liverpool-based Tilney Investment Management before Christmas, the FT said.
Deutsche Bank could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours. A spokeswoman for Permira declined to comment.
The paper said Tilney focused on the "mass affluent" lower end of the wealth management market.
A sale would leave the bank with a London-based UK wealth management business that focused on the super-wealthy, with several billion euros under management, the FT reported.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; editing by David Evans)
TOKYO Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.