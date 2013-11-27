The headquarters of Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Deutsche Bank is in exclusive talks with private equity firm Permira to sell the loss-making part of its wealth management business in the UK, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the negotiations.

The German lender was hoping to reach a deal to sell Liverpool-based Tilney Investment Management before Christmas, the FT said.

Deutsche Bank could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours. A spokeswoman for Permira declined to comment.

The paper said Tilney focused on the "mass affluent" lower end of the wealth management market.

A sale would leave the bank with a London-based UK wealth management business that focused on the super-wealthy, with several billion euros under management, the FT reported.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; editing by David Evans)