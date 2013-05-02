Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
BERLIN German railway operator Deutsche Bahn DBN.UL has agreed a 1.5 billion euro deal to buy up to 450 electric engines from Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO), the German group said on Thursday.
Bahn has placed an initial order for 130 electric engines, mostly for freight transport but also including 20 for passenger trains. It has an option to purchase a further 320 engines until 2023.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Gareth Jones)
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
SAO PAULO China's Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co Ltd (ZEPC) is in talks to buy a stake in Brazil's Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, one of the country's biggest, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.