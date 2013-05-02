A technician of Bombardier is reflected next to the logo of German 'Deutsche Bahn' painted on a new 'BR 422' public train at the plant in Hennigsdorf, near Berlin, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN German railway operator Deutsche Bahn DBN.UL has agreed a 1.5 billion euro deal to buy up to 450 electric engines from Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO), the German group said on Thursday.

Bahn has placed an initial order for 130 electric engines, mostly for freight transport but also including 20 for passenger trains. It has an option to purchase a further 320 engines until 2023.

