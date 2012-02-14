The plaque of the Deutsche Boerse AG is pictured at the entrance of the Frankfurt stock exchange February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) offered shareholders higher dividends and an optimistic revenue outlook for 2012 on Tuesday, making a commitment to grow on its own after the failed takeover of NYSE Euronext NYX.N.

Chief Executive Reto Francioni said Deutsche Boerse could take on the competition, such as the CME, NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq OMX which have grown in size through mergers and takeovers.

"Deutsche Boerse Group can not only keep pace with these exchanges, it even outstrips most of them. It has achieved this by relying on internal resources," Francioni said.

Deutsche Boerse will grow by pursuing specific product areas or geographies, and partnering with infrastructures and customers in unregulated markets, he added.

"We are currently discussing possible scenarios with customers who would be willing to work with us in tapping into new business areas on this basis," Francioni said.

The operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange proposed a special dividend of 1 euro in addition to a regular dividend of 2.30 euros a share, adding the increase was sustainable and may lead to further payouts going forward.

The move comes after European antitrust regulators scotched an attempt to buy NYSE Euronext earlier this month on concern it would create a dominant player in European listed derivatives.

Deutsche Boerse held merger talks with Euronext in 2003, 2004, and 2006 and attempted to strike a deal with the London Stock Exchange in 2000, 2003 and 2004.

"I am sure it will not come as a surprise to you that, in the light of a shift in the competition authorities' position away from a global and toward a regional market view, we are not focusing on large-scale mergers and takeovers," Francioni told a press conference to present annual earnings.

The firm also said it had stabilized its market share in German securities.

Francioni, who had previously told Brussels regulators a deal with NYSE Euronext was essential for it to compete with the likes of U.S. giant CME, said Boerse had focused on large deals "because we want to, not because we need to."

Thanks to its ownership of derivatives exchange Eurex and post-trade processing arm Clearstream, Deutsche Boerse expects to increase revenue to the level reached in 2008 on a standalone basis, the Swiss executive said.

POSSIBLE APPEAL

The costs of the failed NYSE Euronext deal amount to 82.2 million euros ($108.6 million) for 2011, Deutsche Boerse said. Around 30 million euros of this fall into the fourth quarter.

Boerse may appeal the decision by European antitrust regulators to block the takeover of NYSE Euronext after analyzing their ruling, Francioni said.

Although the current deal with NYSE Euronext has failed, an appeal may force European regulators to change their definition of the derivatives markets, Francioni said. European regulators had ignored the over-the-counter derivatives market while assessing the anti-trust implications of the NYSE Euronext combination with Boerse.

For the second half of 2012, Boerse plans share buybacks of up to 200 million euros, the company said.

Deutsche Boerse shares rose 4.3 percent to 50.94 euros a share by 1156 GMT.

Silvia Quandt analyst Christian Muschick said fourth-quarter earnings, released late on Monday, had failed to impress him due to higher-than-expected operating expenses but he reiterated a positive view on the company in anticipation of higher trading volumes in 2012.

The Frankfurt-based exchange operator swung back to a fourth-quarter profit thanks to cost-cutting and slightly higher revenue as volatile market conditions boosted derivatives trading and post-trade processing.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) climbed to 228 million euros in the fourth quarter from a 219 million euros loss in the same period a year earlier.

Deutsche Boerse had been expected to post earnings before interest and tax of 258 million euros, a Reuters poll showed.

($1 = 0.7566 euros)

(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Elaine Hardcastle)