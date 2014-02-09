The logo of Deutsche Telekom is seen at a store in Bonn, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN Deutsche Telekom has bought the remaining parts of its T-Mobile Czech Republic division for about 800 million euros ($1.09 billion) to take full control of the unit, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

Deutsche Telekom is acquiring the 40-percent stake in T-Mobile Czech Republic from investors Mid Europa Partners (MEP) and Al Ain, the source said on condition that he not be identified because the matter is confidential, confirming a report in Germany's Manager Magazin Online.

Deutsche Telekom declined to comment.

The German telecom operator plans to offer an integrated structure of mobile-phone networks and landlines across Europe.

Last November, Deutsche Telekom purchased GTS Central Europe for 546 million euros in a deal that earned the Bonn-based company a fibre optic fixed-line and infrastructure business in Eastern Europe.

