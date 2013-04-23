By Casey Sullivan
April 23 The former chairman of Dewey & LeBoeuf
has agreed to pay more than half a million dollars in a proposed
settlement with Dewey's trustee and insurer to resolve claims
that bad management led to the law firm's demise, according to
papers filed in federal bankruptcy court.
Former Dewey Chairman Steve Davis has agreed to pay $511,145
to settle claims that he mismanaged Dewey & LeBoeuf, which last
May became the largest law firm in U.S. history to file for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy. XL Specialty Insurance Co, which issued
Dewey's management liability insurance policy, has agreed to pay
$19 million in the proposed settlement, according to court
documents.
If the settlement is approved, Davis would pay less than
other former Dewey partners to be released from claims related
to the firm's demise.
"He got off easy," said John Altorelli, a former Dewey
partner who is now co-chair of DLA Piper's U.S. Finance
practice.
Under a liquidation plan for the firm approved by U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in February, former Dewey partners
agreed to pay $71.5 million to the firm's estate in exchange for
a release from litigation. The deal required partners to
contribute between $5,000 and $3.5 million each. More than 450
former Dewey partners opted into the settlement, though a
handful, including Altorelli, declined to participate.
Berge Setrakian, a corporate lawyer now at DLA Piper,
pledged $3.5 million and Ralph Ferrara, the firm's former vice
chairman now at Proskauer Rose, agreed to pay $3.36 million,
court documents showed. Those lawyers did not immediately
respond to requests for comment about the Davis settlement.
"Mr. Davis is pleased with the settlement, which is a
practical resolution for all concerned," said Davis's lawyer
Kevin Van Wart in a statement.
The Manhattan district attorney's office is investigating
alleged financial improprieties at the firm, according to
sources. The sources declined to comment publicly because they
were not authorized to do so.
Davis's half a million dollar settlement with the estate was
negotiated during mediation between creditors, XL Insurance and
Davis that was conducted by Jed Melnick of JAMS earlier this
year, according to court papers. Melnick declined comment.
"The Settlement Agreement is a substantially more favorable
result than litigation," said Edward Weisfelner, speaking on
behalf of the liquidation trustee Alan Jacobs, in court papers.
Without a settlement, Weisfelner said, Dewey's estate would
face large litigation expenses to go after Davis and the
insurance company in court, as well as the risk of not
collecting a full recovery from the parties.
"Litigation of the Management Claims would require extensive
discovery, including millions of pages of documents to review
and over 100 depositions," he said.
The settlement agreement still needs a judge's approval. A
hearing on the proposed deal is scheduled for May 13.
Two other former Dewey leaders, Chief Financial Officer Joel
Sanders and Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine, were not
included in the proposed settlement. The trustee reserved the
right to pursue non-covered claims against the two men,
according to court papers.
Any mismanagement claims against Sanders and DiCarmine would
be released by the XL Insurance settlement, said their lawyer,
Ned Bassen.
Requests for comment from Weisfelner were not returned. A
phone message placed with Jacobs, the trustee, was not
immediately returned.
A spokeswoman for XL Specialty Insurance Co declined comment
because the proposed settlement hadn't received approval.
The case is: In re: Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, Debtor, United
States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York,
Case No. 12-12321 (MG)
For Dewey's liquidation trust: Edward Weisfelner
For Davis: Kevin Van Wart of Kirkland & Ellis
For XL: NA