Directories publishers Dex Media Inc and SuperMedia Inc filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Delaware court on Monday.

The bankruptcy filings are the third in seven years for both companies.

Dex Media and SuperMedia listed assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion each.

The companies filed for a second bankruptcy protection in 2013, as they failed to win full support of senior secured lenders for a change to a credit agreement needed to complete their planned merger.

SuperMedia, earlier known as Idearc Inc, and Dex Media, formerly R.H. Donnelley Corp, exited their first bankruptcy proceedings in 2010.

Dex Media entered into a support agreement to restructure more than $2.4 billion of debt, in early May.

The cases are in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware; Case No: 16-11210 and Case No: 16-11200.

