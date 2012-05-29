PARIS Franco-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR) expects to receive firm offers for its asset management arm by mid-June and select a buyer before July, Chief Executive Pierre Mariani told Les Echos newspaper in an interview.

Dexia Asset Management, which has centers in Brussels, Luxembourg, Paris and Sydney and ended 2011 with 78 billion euros ($98 billion) of assets under management, had attracted 40 expressions of interest and some 20 non-binding offers, he said.

Among the final six contenders selected to compete for the business, there were no European bidders, Mariani told the paper, adding that the asset disposal programme announced in October had been carried out in record time.

"All that remains is to choose the buyer" for Dexia AM, the CEO told Les Echos.

Crippled by the euro zone debt crisis, Dexia was bailed out last October by France, Belgium and Luxembourg, and its assets are being sold. It is set to be left as a portfolio of bonds and loans in run-off.

Les Echos added that France and Belgium had agreed to ask Brussels to allow them to extend temporary support of 55 billion euros for Dexia until September while they wait for the EU Commission to give its green light for 90 billion euros of state guarantees negotiated for Dexia last year.

"If the markets continue to slide, we have to have sufficient room for maneuver," Mariani added.

($1 = 0.7976 euros)

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)