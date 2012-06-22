BRUSSELS The situation at bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia (DEXI.BR) is under control, with 55 billion euros ($69 billion)of state guarantees sufficient to cover its funding requirements, Belgian central bank governor Luc Coene said on Friday.

Dexia has submitted a plan to the European Commission seeking approval for guarantees from Belgium, France and Luxembourg of up to 90 billion euros, over which the Commission has expressed its doubts.

"The discussions are fully under way and I don't think these will be resolved in the short term as it is a very technical, complex matter," Coene told a news conference.

"The situation is under control... It has enough to fulfill all its financing requirements. It will be more in the last quarter of the year that we will need more clarity as to what the Commission thinks."

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)