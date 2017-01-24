Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
DexKo Global Inc, the world's largest manufacturer of recreational trailer components, is exploring a sale that could value the company at as much as $1.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The Sterling Group, the private equity firm that is the majority owner of DexKo, has hired investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to run an auction for the company, said the people who asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.
The Sterling Group and DexKo did not respond to requests for comment, while JPMorgan declined to comment.
Based in Novi, Michigan, DexKo produces highly engineered trailer running gear and chassis assemblies. It has turnover of more than $1 billion, according to its website.
The Sterling Group formed DexKo at the end of 2015 by combining two companies, Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology.
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.