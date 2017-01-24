DexKo Global Inc, the world's largest manufacturer of recreational trailer components, is exploring a sale that could value the company at as much as $1.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The Sterling Group, the private equity firm that is the majority owner of DexKo, has hired investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to run an auction for the company, said the people who asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

The Sterling Group and DexKo did not respond to requests for comment, while JPMorgan declined to comment.

Based in Novi, Michigan, DexKo produces highly engineered trailer running gear and chassis assemblies. It has turnover of more than $1 billion, according to its website.

The Sterling Group formed DexKo at the end of 2015 by combining two companies, Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York, editing by G Crosse)