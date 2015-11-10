FRANKFURT Activist hedge fund Elliott has disclosed a 2.9 percent stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor (DLGS.DE) and says it will rally co-shareholders to vote against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel ATML.O.

Dialog Semiconductor agreed in September to buy Atmel for about $4.6 billion in a move to expand its industrial product portfolio.

Dialog shares were up 5 percent by 0848 GMT on Tuesday.

They had fallen by as much as 35 percent after the announcement of the Atmel takeover in September, but have recovered half of those losses over the last two weeks.

Elliott in a public letter to Dialog released on Monday said it believed the planned transaction would harm Dialog's value and urged other Dialog shareholders to also vote against the takeover at the shareholders' meeting on Nov. 19.

"The move is a big fish to swallow from a deal multiple, financial and integration point of view," Elliott said, quoting an analyst.

Elliott said it believed the company had agreed to pay a 92 percent premium to fair value for an underperforming asset and that consummation of the transaction would destroy approximately $500 million of value for Dialog shareholders.

Dialog, which is heavily exposed to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), said the deal would diversify its client base in automotive markets as well as network-connected chips used in industrial gear, also known as the "Internet of Things".

Elliott so far is the only shareholder to come out publicly against the deal. However, shareholder advisory groups ISS and Glass Lewis have both advised Dialog shareholders to oppose it.

Elliott, which has already spoken to various shareholders, hopes to benefit from the traditionally low attendance at Dialog shareholder meetings, a person familiar with the matter said, adding that usually only 30-45 percent of the shareholders turn up to vote, potentially giving Elliott more clout than its shareholding suggests.

The hedge fund, founded by Paul Singer, is betting on an increase in the Dialog share price once the deal is abandoned. "Elliott is not doing this for a few percentage points only," the person said.

The hedge fund has made large returns in the past in Germany, where it took stakes in groups like drug wholesaler Celesio (CLSGn.DE) and cable group Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE during takeover situations.

According to the person familiar with the matter, Elliott currently owns no options or other instruments to further increase its stake in Dialog.

Elliott said that if Dialog is unable to find other acquisition targets, it should return capital to its shareholders.

Earnings per share could rise by 60 percent if Dialog hiked its debt to the level planned for the Atmel takeover and bought back shares, the hedge fund said.

