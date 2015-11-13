Delaware judge denies Anthem injunction, effectively ending Cigna merger
WILMINGTON, Del. A judge effectively killed off any practical chance of Anthem Inc merging with Cigna Corp on Thursday as he declined to order Cigna not to terminate the deal.
FRANKFURT Activist hedge fund Elliott has raised its stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor (DLGS.DE) to 5 percent and urged other shareholders on Friday to join it in opposing Dialog's takeover of U.S. peer Atmel ATML.O.
In an open letter, Elliott recommended fellow shareholders vote against the transaction at a Dialog shareholder meeting on Nov. 19 and said it had been encouraged by the feedback it had had from shareholders so far.
Elliott had announced on Nov. 11 it had increased its stake to 3.6 percent.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
WILMINGTON, Del. A judge effectively killed off any practical chance of Anthem Inc merging with Cigna Corp on Thursday as he declined to order Cigna not to terminate the deal.
NEW YORK Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp filed a lawsuit against Energy Future Holdings Corp on Thursday, claiming that the bankrupt power company has prevented it from pursuing better options for it as its $18.7 billion deal with NextEra Energy Inc falters.