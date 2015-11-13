FRANKFURT Activist hedge fund Elliott has raised its stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor (DLGS.DE) to 5 percent and urged other shareholders on Friday to join it in opposing Dialog's takeover of U.S. peer Atmel ATML.O.

In an open letter, Elliott recommended fellow shareholders vote against the transaction at a Dialog shareholder meeting on Nov. 19 and said it had been encouraged by the feedback it had had from shareholders so far.

Elliott had announced on Nov. 11 it had increased its stake to 3.6 percent.

