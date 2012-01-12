LOS ANGELES Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal inquiry into Diamond Foods Inc's DMND.O walnut payments, an action that could throw its pending purchase of Pringles from Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) into doubt, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The snack maker's accounting of payments to walnut growers is already subject to an internal company investigation and a probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Those investigations center on allegations that Diamond delayed payments to farmers to make its earnings for the fiscal year ended July 31 look better while it negotiated to buy Pringles from Procter & Gamble (PG.N).

The seller of Emerald nuts, Kettle potato chips and Pop Secret popcorn had agreed to buy the Pringles snack food brand in April. The two companies have since delayed the acquisition due to the investigation.

Representatives from Diamond and the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Francisco were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore, Dan Levine in San Francisco and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)