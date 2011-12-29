Diamond Foods Inc DMND.O shares rose 13 percent on Thursday, after CNBC reported rumors that high-profile investor David Einhorn may have invested in the company.

When contacted, Einhorn, who runs hedge fund Greenlight Capital Inc, declined to comment. Diamond Foods was not immediately available for comment.

Shares of the company were trading up 8 percent at $31.84 on Thursday morning on Nasdaq.

The maker of Emerald nuts, Kettle potato chips and Pop Secret popcorn is in the middle of an investigation by U.S. regulators into the way it accounted for payments to walnut growers. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)