ATM maker Diebold Inc (DBD.N) reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations as lower costs boosted margins, and forecast a strong 2012, sending its shares up 14 percent in trading before the bell.

The company forecast 2012 adjusted earnings of $2.30 to $2.50 a share. It expects revenue to raise 3 percent to 6 percent, pointing to a range of $2.93 billion to $3.01 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.26 a share, on revenue of $2.89 billion.

Diebold expects revenue from its largest financial self-service segment to rise 5 percent to 8 percent in 2012.

For the fourth quarter, Diebold earned $83 million, or $1.26

share, from continuing operations, compared with a loss of $118.7 million, or $1.83 a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $850 million.

Total gross margin rose 2.2 percentage points.

Operating expenses fell by more than half to $155.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 84 cents a share, on revenue of $839.2 million.

Shares of the company, which have risen about 11 percent in the last three months, were up 14 percent in trading before the bell. They closed at $34.75 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

