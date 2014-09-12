Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
Digital First Media, publisher of Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News, said it was considering selling itself as part of a review of its options.
The company, which publishes 76 newspapers and 160 weeklies in 15 U.S. states, said the alternatives being considered also included the sale of one or more of its regional units.
"We believe we have many options available to us to maximize the value of our businesses for our stockholders, and the Board of Directors has therefore decided to assess the full range of those opportunities," said Chief Executive John Paton.
Digital First Media, formed through the merger of Media News Group and the former Journal Register Co in December last year, said it is the second largest newspaper company in the United States by circulation.
The company said it has hired UBS Securities LLC as its financial adviser and Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP as its legal adviser.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.