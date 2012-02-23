Dillard's Inc's (DDS.N) quarterly profit beat analyst expectations, helped by a rise in same-store sales and cost cuts, sending the department store chain's shares up 12 percent.

The company, which competes with Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Corp (KSS.N), posted a fourth-quarter profit of $141.5 million, or $2.77 per share, compared with $109.6 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

Excluding special items, Dillard's earned $2.21 per share, while two analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.02 per share.

Sales at the company, which operates 288 Dillard's locations and 16 clearance centers across 29 states, rose 2 percent to $1.97 billion.

Comparable store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose 3 percent.

Earlier in the day, Rival Kohl's forecast its sales to rise again this fiscal year, but gave a profit forecast below analysts' estimates.

Shares of Little Rock, Arkansas-based Dillard's were up $5.71 at $57.91 in late morning trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

