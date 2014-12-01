LONDON An increasing number of direct lending funds are emerging in Europe’s loan market as demand for the product remains strong, despite banks’ renewed appetite to lend, banking sources said.

New and existing players are raising funds including BNY Mellon’s private debt platform Alcentra, which closed an 850 million euro (1.06 billion US dollar) European direct lending fund on November 24, while Intermediate Capital Group (ICP.L) is gearing up to raise a second European direct lending fund after investing a majority of its first fund.

Appetite for the product is drawing investments from European, US and Asian investors, eager to get a piece of the action.

“There was tremendous interest across Europe, the US and Asia from pension funds, insurance companies and high-net-worth-individuals wanting to invest in our European direct lending fund,” said Jack Yang, Alcentra’s managing director and global head of business development.

“The idea of generating low-to-mid-teen returns with no leverage is very appealing. It really fits a sweet spot as investors have struggled with low returns in traditional fixed income products.”

ICG’s second European fund is expected to exceed the 1.7 billion euros raised in its first fund, which closed in April.

KKR (KKR.N) is also stepping up its efforts in the direct lending space in Europe and is planning to put in excess of 1 billion euros to work in the form of senior loans.

Meanwhile, Permira Debt Managers is aiming to raise a new 800 million euro direct lending fund, increased from its initial target of 500 million euros following strong demand.

VARYING RETURNS

Returns vary between the funds depending on whether they are offering senior debt or unitranche and mezzanine products, with ICG targeting around 7–10 percent while others such as Alcentra charge in the low to mid-teens.

While direct lending filled a funding gap in the wake of the financial crisis as banks took a step back due to liquidity restraints, renewed bank liquidity and appetite to lend has led a number of bankers to question the need for direct lending.

“There is a deep and liquid bank lending market with considerable appetite for leverage right now,” a senior leveraged finance banker said.

“At the small end of the scale, banks have extensive connections with a huge number of companies and they want to lend money to them. At the big end of the scale, both local and international banks are prepared to lend money. It raises the question of whether there really is an unfulfilled need for direct lenders to step into.”

However, while banks are eager to lend on plain vanilla transactions there is consensus among many bankers and direct lenders that there is still substantial demand for direct lenders on more complicated deals.

Direct lenders that are able to take a view on more complex deals and have the infrastructure and resources to originate and manage portfolios are expected to be a permanent feature of the loan market.

“It is still quite a bifurcated market where banks are keen to do very plain vanilla transactions,” a direct lender said.

“Then there is the stuff that is a little bit more complicated, bespoke, requires more due diligence and something where the borrower needs something different to what banks can offer, that is where the direct lenders can offer real value. In volatile environments as well, there is real relevance for this kind of capital.”

FLEXIBLE FRIENDS

Borrowers are attracted to direct lenders offering bullet facilities instead of amortising facilities provided by banks. A lot of direct lenders are able to offer more flexibility on their loans compared with banks, which can be useful for companies in growth mode such as UK green energy business Anesco.

Alcentra announced on November 28 the closing of a unitranche financing for CBPE Capital’s acquisition of Anesco. The business is fairly new and revenues have grown over the past two year to 100 million pounds (157.09 million US dollar) from 21 million pounds.

“We have seen the banks being a bit more aggressive this year and when we consider transactions, the banks seem to be around them,” Natalia Tsitoura, executive director at Alcentra said. “But it really does come down to each direct lender’s ability to source opportunities through their direct channels, we knew CBPE for years. Our pipeline is extremely busy and opportunities are definitely out there.”

KKR provided Germany-headquartered automotive engineering company Amtek Global Technologies, a subsidiary of listed component manufacturer Amtek Auto, a 235 million euro loan in November to refinance debt.

KKR stepped in to provide the financing to Amtek after Barclays and Jefferies failed to syndicate the deal over the summer to institutional investors in the leveraged loan market.

KKR has been providing senior debt on an ad hoc basis, but making a bigger push into the direct lending market will fill a risk/return spectrum that they are not already participating in.

KKR has lent senior debt through its CLO platform gaining returns of 4 percent. Its mezzanine gives returns in the low teens while its special situations fund provides returns in the high teens. It will target returns of 7–10 percent through senior direct lending.

The US loan market is much more fund-driven, compared with Europe, which is arguably over-banked. While Europe is unlikely to match the fund to bank composition in the US, many lenders see a change in the landscape of the European loan market, where the percentage of funds increase, driven in considerable part by direct lenders.

(Editing by Christopher Mangham)