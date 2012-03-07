Shares of Discovery Laboratories Inc DSCO.O jumped 44 percent to their year high on Wednesday, after U.S. health regulators approved its drug for prevention of a breathing illness in premature infants.

The Warrington, Pennsylvania-based company's shares were trading up 19 percent at $4.45 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The stock, which touched a high of $5.39 earlier in the session, was one of the top percentage gainers on the exchange.

On a conference call with analysts, the company said it will market the drug Surfaxin, which it plans to launch in late-2012, on its own in the United States. Discovery Laboratories is looking for partners to market it internationally.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Surfaxin for preventing respiratory distress syndrome (RDS)-- a condition in which lungs of premature infants are not able to produce enough surfactant.

Surfactant is a liquid that coats the inside of the lungs and helps to keep them open. Without enough surfactant, the lungs collapse.

About 90,000 premature infants in the United States are treated annually with currently available animal-derived surfactants, according to the company.

Surfaxin will be the first synthetic surfactant approved for the prevention of RDS.

In addition to Surfaxin, the company's surfactant pipeline includes two more products -- Surfaxin LS and Aerosurf -- which are in mid-stage trials.

The company's surfactant franchise has the potential to achieve peak sales of over $1 billion worldwide in the infant RDS market, Roth Capital analyst David Moskowitz said in a note to clients. He raised the price target on the company's stock to $10 from $6.

In February, the company got approval for the device Afectair, to deliver medicine to patients on ventilator support. Afectair is also expected to be launched this year.

The company expects to spend about $12 million to $13 million annually on the launch of Surfaxin and Afectair, it said on the call.

(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)