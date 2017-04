NEW YORK Dish Network founder and Chairman Charlie Ergen said on Tuesday that his preference would be for a network partnership in wireless and that T-Mobile US could be his only option left as an acquisition or merger target.

"I think there's a lot of options for us in the wireless business," Ergen said in response to analyst questions on a quarterly earnings call.

