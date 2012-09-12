Conservative Glenn Beck's year-old online news network will appear on television for the first time through an agreement with No. 2 U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network.

TheBlaze, which launched as GBTV last year, will be offered as a free preview to Dish's 14 million subscribers until Sept 26, the companies said in a joint statement. It will then be available to subscribers to Dish's "Top 250" channel package or on its own for $5.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Beck hosted a show on the Fox News channel until April 2011, when he left after lackluster ratings. This past June, he signed a $100 million deal with Premiere Networks Inc to continue his radio show for the next five years.

(Reporting By Liana B. Baker)