The sign in the lobby of the corporate headquarters of Dish Network is seen in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colorado April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 U.S. satellite TV provider, is looking to debut internet TV service this summer, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dish has told programmers, including Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, that it could start the service late this summer, Bloomberg reported, citing the sources.

A late summer release would be timed for just before the start of the fall broadcast TV season in September, the report said. (r.reuters.com/myx68v)

However, two of the people quoted by Bloomberg said content providers have placed several conditions on Dish's service before they will agree to deals.

At least two of the four major broadcast networks - ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC - must be included in the service, and at least 10 of the highest-rated cable networks must also be part of the package, Bloomberg said.

Dish could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

A number of companies are aiming to tap the growing consumer demand for online video. Dish reached a landmark deal with Walt Disney Co in March, allowing it to deliver Disney-owned network content online.

Verizon Communications is also in talks with content providers for a similar service and AT&T Inc on Tuesday said it would invest $500 million in a online video joint venture with the Chernin Group.

