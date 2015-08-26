The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Wednesday called for an emergency meeting with Dish Network Corp and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc over the continuing blackout affecting 129 TV stations.

Sinclair, the largest U.S. broadcast group, and Dish, the second-largest satellite TV provider, are in a dispute over TV station distribution. Dish has alleged that Sinclair has violated FCC rules for good-faith negotiations.

"We will not stand idly by while millions of consumers in 79 markets across the country are being denied access to local programming," Wheeler said in a statement. "The commission will always act within the scope of its authority if it emerges that improper conduct is preventing a commercial resolution of the dispute."

(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Bill Trott)