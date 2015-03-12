People dressed up as characters from the Star Wars movies take part in a parade during a tourism event in the Star Wars movie set at Ong Jmal, in Nefta, Tunisia May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Walt Disney Co will release the eighth installment in the "Star Wars" sci-fi film series on May 26, 2017, Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Thursday.

Iger, speaking at Disney's annual shareholder meeting, also announced that a spin-off from the franchise set for release in December 2016 will be called "Rogue One."

