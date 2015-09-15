The water tank of The Walt Disney Co Studios is pictured in Burbank, California February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Walt Disney Co on Tuesday named two executives to newly created positions in its Disney/ABC Television Group to focus on digital media and consumer experience at a time when TV viewing habits are rapidly changing.

Cindy Davis, most recently head of global customer insights and analytics at Wal-Mart Stores Inc, was named executive vice president for consumer experience, Disney said in a statement. Her responsibilities include improving research across media platforms and creating ways to make viewing more personalized.

John Frelinghuysen, the former head of strategy at AOL, will become executive vice president of digital media, strategy and business development. He is charged with creating plans to earn revenue from short-form and long-form content distributed on multiple platforms.

Media companies including Disney are trying to adapt to the rise of television viewing on mobile phones and tablets. Disney executives have said they have no plans to sell Internet-based subscriptions for the company's TV programming, as some other companies have, though they have said they have flexibility to adapt to changing habits if needed.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)