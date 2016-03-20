The second eaglet from a pair of bald eagles known as "Mr President" and "the First Lady" emerged from its shell on Sunday at Washington's National Arboretum.

The latest edition was seen on an "eagle cam" that has been providing live footage of the first bald eagles to nest since 1947 in the Arboretum, a park-like conservatory in northeast Washington.

The video from the American Eagle Foundation shows the parents, and two fluffy eaglets in the nest. The first eaglet hatched on Friday.

"Things are going to get a lot more interesting with four in the D.C. Eagle Cam nest! Mr. President and The First Lady are going to have their hands full!" the American Eagle Foundation, a conservation group dedicated to protecting bald eagles, wrote on its Facebook page.

The first egg was laid on Feb. 10 and the other on Feb. 14.

The pair built their nest in a tulip poplar tree in 2015. The federally protected bird, or Haliaeetus leucocephalus, is featured on currency and in the presidential seal, and was adopted as the national U.S. bird symbol in 1782.

The bald eagle almost disappeared from the United States decades ago, but habitat protection and the banning of the pesticide DDT led to its recovery. The bird was removed from the federal endangered species list in 2007.

