Discount retailer Dollar General Corp (DG.N) raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Monday after seeing strong sales growth in its most recent quarter and into November, including the important Thanksgiving week.

Dollar General, which prices most of the merchandise in its thousands of small stores below $10, said it expects its customers to remain focused on value and stretching their dollars this holiday season and into next year.

Shares of Dollar General, which got the nod to repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock, were up 1.8 percent to $40.67 in early trading after tapping a new high of $41.25.

Dollar General has generally done well as high unemployment, gas prices and food prices push those on very limited budgets to cut back on spending. The chain's core shoppers have been focused on food and other essentials as they try to shop within their limited budgets.

During the quarter, which ended in late October, more shoppers visited its stores and they spent more while they shopped. Candy, snacks, perishable and packaged foods, healthcare items and pet supplies sold well, while sales of clothing declined as consumers cut back on discretionary purchases.

Quarterly sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 6.3 percent. In their most recent quarters, same-store sales at competitors Wal-Mart Stores Inc's (WMT.N) Walmart U.S. chain and Family Dollar Stores Inc FDO.N rose 1.3 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively.

While Dollar General did not provide November sales data along with its quarterly report, it called the month "strong."

RAISED EXPECTATIONS

Dollar General had 9,813 U.S. stores as of the end of October, by far the largest number operated by any retailer, and it continues to expand, adding about 7 percent of new square footage annually as it opens hundreds of new stores.

Dollar General now expects to earn $2.29 to $2.32 per share this fiscal year, up from its prior view of $2.22 to $2.30.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting the company to earn $1.82 per share this year.

Dollar General forecast fiscal-year sales to grow 13 percent. It said same-store sales should rise 5.6 percent to 5.8 percent this year. Same-store sales in the current fourth quarter are expected to rise about 5 percent.

Net income rose to $171.2 million, or 50 cents a share, in the third quarter that ended on October 28, from $128.1 million, or 37 cents a share, a year earlier. [ID:nASA03A0Q]

Sales rose 11.5 percent to $3.6 billion, topping the $3.57 billion analysts anticipated. Same-store sales rose 6.3 percent.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales declined to 31 percent from 31.4 percent a year ago, as the company took a charge to increase an inventory reserve and sold a greater percentage of consumable goods, which generally have lower markups than other items. Also, transportation costs were higher as fuel costs rose.

Dollar General is majority-owned by private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP KKR.UL, which brought the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company back to the public market in November 2009.

Dollar General plans to spend $185 million of the $500 million authorized for share repurchases to buy shares from Buck Holdings LP, its controlling shareholder, during the fourth quarter. Buck Holdings is controlled by affiliates of KKR and Goldman Sachs & Co.

