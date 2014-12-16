STOCKHOLM Sweden's Doro (DORO.ST) said on Tuesday it was buying Caretech from private equity fund Verdane Capital for an enterprise value of 240 million Swedish crowns ($31.5 million).

Telecom equipment maker Doro said the acquisition, which will be financed by a combination of part of existing cash and a new bank loan, will have a positive effect on earnings per share and EBIT margin for the company next year.

Doro also has an option to pay part of the consideration with up to 2.1 million new Doro shares.

Caretech, a provider of digital care solutions and services for elderly, has expected revenues of around 150 million crowns and an EBIT margin of around 20 percent for 2015.

The deal is expected to close on January 31 2015.

