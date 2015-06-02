LONDON Banks are lining up around 2 billion euros ($2.21 billion) of debt financing to back CVC Capital Partners’ acquisition of perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas, banking sources said on Tuesday.

CVC agreed to buy Douglas from US buyout firm Advent and the Kreke family it emerged on June 1, for close to 3 billion euros, instead of pursuing an initial public offering. The Kreke family will reinvest in Douglas through a joint holding company.

The buyout will be backed with around 2 billion euros of debt, split between leveraged loans and high yield bonds, denominated in euros, the banking sources said.

Banks expected to be on the deal include Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and UniCredit as well as some other banks which were close to the IPO, the sources said.

JP Morgan (JPM.N), Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank were joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the potential IPO with Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) as additional bookrunners.

Douglas delisted from the Frankfurt stock exchange two years ago when Advent and the Kreke family bought it. Since being taken private, Douglas's aim has been to become Europe's biggest perfume retailer, buying French perfumery chain Nocibe and selling its confectionery stores.

The acquisition does not include Douglas' book and fashion retailers Thalia and AppelrathCuepper, respectively.

Douglas reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 180 million euros in the first half of its 2014/15 fiscal year.

