Spain's Santander rescues Banco Popular from collapse
MADRID/FRANKFURT Spain's biggest bank Santander is to buy struggling rival Banco Popular for a nominal one euro after European authorities determined the lender was on the verge of insolvency.
PARIS A consortium lead by French oilseed financial group Sofiproteol with five other firms submitted on Thursday a bid to buy the whole of the troubled French poultry group Doux, whose administration in early June threatens 3,400 workers and 800 French poultry farmers.
"This offer... comes from French industrials from the poultry sector, committed to chicken farmers and rooted locally," Sofiproteol said in a statement.
The bidders include Glon Sanders (a Sofiproteol subsidiary), Duc, LDC, Terrena, Tilly-Sabco and Triskalia.
BRUSSELS The EU's Single Resolution Board (SRB) switched tactics for the wind-down of Spain's Banco Popular, preferring its sale to Banco Santander as Popular's liquidity situation worsened sharply, a senior SRB official said.