Industrial conglomerate Dover Corp (DOV.N) posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on strong demand from energy, refrigeration and food equipment markets, and the company raised its 2012 revenue forecast.

The company now expects revenue to grow 10-12 percent for the year, up from its earlier forecast of 7-10 percent growth.

Dover also raised the lower end of its 2012 forecast for earnings from continuing operations. It now expects earnings of $4.80 per share to $5 per share, compared with its prior outlook of $4.70 per share to $5 per share.

Dover -- whose businesses range from industrial pumps to food packaging equipment, drilling tools to garbage trucks and microphones for consumer electronics -- said acquisitions would contribute about 5 percent of revenue growth in 2012.

It spent a total of $1.4 billion on nine acquisitions in 2011.

Dover's first-quarter net income was $196.8 million from continuing operations, or $1.05 per share, up from $174.8 million, or 92 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 14 percent to $2.1 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total backlog at the end of the quarter was $1.70 billion.

Shares of Downers Grove, Illinois-based Dover closed at $62.43 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

