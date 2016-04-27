Actor Tom Holland arrives at the European premiere of 'Captain America, Civil War' at a shopping centre in east London, Britain April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actor Robert Downey Jr. arrives at the European premiere of 'Captain America, Civil War' at a shopping centre in east London, Britain April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON – - Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. heaped praise on rising British star Tom Holland at the European premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" in London on Tuesday.

The "Iron Man" star said he was impressed by the 19-year-old actor who takes on the role of Spider-Man in the film.

"This Tom Holland guy is something else...thank you for lending us your national treasure," he said.

The new movie sees Marvel's usually friendly super heroes split. Chris Evans' Captain America fights for superheroes to govern themselves and goes head to head with his former ally, Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, who wants the heroes to be governed by the United Nations.

Featuring a wide range of characters, including Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye and Anthony Mackie's Falcon, the movie has been largely well received by the critics so far.

Holland said he had a "great time" working with the cast, and that he was excited to attend the London premiere, which took place in the large Westfield shopping mall -- where he said he used to buy jeans.

"Captain America: Civil War" hits cinemas from this week.