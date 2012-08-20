LOS ANGELES Dreamworks Animation is talking with its new film distribution partner, 20th Century Fox, about a family-oriented cable channel it hopes to create with characters such as its "Kung Fu Panda" and "Casper" franchises, Dreamworks Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg said on Monday.

Katzenberg has been exploring the idea of a cable channel since his company acquired Classic Media, owner of "Casper," "Rocky and Bullwinkle," "Lassie" and other franchises, in July.

"We have had conversations with the Fox team about this," Katzenberg told reporters on a conference call to announce an agreement with Fox to distribute Dreamworks Animation films for the next five years.

Under that deal, Dreamworks has the right to talk with other distributors besides Fox about the cable channel, Katzenberg said.

