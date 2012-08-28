Aug 28 New York's Attorney General issued
subpoenas in July to three firms that make energy drinks,
including PepsiCo Inc, seeking information on the
companies' marketing and advertising practices, the Wall Street
Journal said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Investigators are examining whether the companies overstated
the benefits of ingredients in the drink while understating the
role of caffeine, a common stimulant that industry critics
believe to be the main active ingredient, the person told WSJ.
Besides Pepsi, maker of AMP, the Attorney General also sent
subpoenas to Monster Beverage Corp and Living
Essentials LLC, maker of 5-hour Energy drink.
The latest move on the energy drink industry follows New
York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's plan to propose a
far-reaching municipal ban on sales of large-size sugary
beverages by restaurants, mobile food carts, movie theaters and
delis.
U.S. retail sales of the energy drinks rose 16 percent last
year to $8.9 billion, accounting for 12 percent of the
carbonated soft drink category, the Journal said, citing a
report from Beverage Digest.
Monster leads in the United States by volume, ahead of
Austria's Red Bull GmbH and Rockstar Inc.
Spokespeople for PepsiCo, Monster Beverage and Living
Essentials declined to comment to the Journal. None of the
companies could immediately be reached for comment by Reuters
outside of regular U.S. business hours.