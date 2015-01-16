(Reuters Health) - - A new explanation for why drivers jerk while steering could lead to vehicle safety systems that might correct dangerous moves before they occur, researchers say.

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden, developed a model to predict how drivers will steer just before they begin to turn the wheel.

“We can perhaps see into the future,” lead researcher Ola Benderius told Reuters Health.

The key is understanding that motorists who need to correct their steering act reflexively and take the same amount of time – approximately 0.4 seconds – to move regardless of the distance they intend to correct, said Benderius, a vehicle systems researcher.

The new explanation of jerky steering could enable car designers to build systems that might make safe corrections for errant drivers, like those who fall asleep at the wheel, before they veer off the road, Benderius said.

“The car might know more than they do,” he said. “The interesting thing is that we can really know something before it has happened.”

Benderius and Gustav Markkula examined more than 1,000 hours of driving data and found that 95 percent of 1.3 million steering corrections lasted roughly 0.4 seconds, the authors reported at the Proceedings of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society 58th Annual Meeting.

In 2013, vehicle crashes killed 32,719 Americans, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. More than 2.5 million people were treated in emergency rooms as a result of vehicle accident injuries in 2012, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Now we can know what the driver will do before they have done it. You can look 0.4 seconds into the future. That is very good because we can compensate for that, for instance, in an anti-skid system,” Benderius said.

“If you know, for example, that the driver will pull the steering wheel 80 degrees to the left, you can pull a little more on the right side to compensate. You can compensate for the driver because the driver doesn’t really know how the wheels are aligned, but the system can measure them,” he said.

Benderius said he has talked to Volvo about developing systems for its cars based on his theory. In addition, he said, the same principles could also apply to riding bicycles or horses.

Chris Gerdes, director of Stanford University’s Center for Automotive Research, said he has seen similar reflexive patterns in racecar drivers.

“The study provides some evidence that people are relying on patterned behaviors,” Gerdes told Reuters Health. He was not involved in the current study.

“If you have a good sense of what’s going on in the driver’s brain as they’re steering, you could conceivably design more assistance and support in that process. You’d know what is sort of the natural response of the driver,” he said.

Gerdes said he could imagine the model being used in the Google cars traveling around Stanford and Silicon Valley. Computers operate the cars, but drivers are inside ready to take over when necessary.

SOURCE: bit.ly/1weiDh7 Proceedings of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society 58th Annual Meeting, 2014.