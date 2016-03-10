LOS ANGELES - The use of drone warfare in international conflicts dominates drama "Eye in the Sky", a new film starring British actress Helen Mirren and "Breaking Bad" actor Aaron Paul.

Mirren plays a colonel who insists on an immediate drone strike after discovering the location of a number of the most dangerous militants in the world. However, not all the politicians in the British cabinet who are needed to make the decision agree with her assertive stance.

Speaking in an interview, Mirren said "I think, in the military that you have to be blinkered because to become too concerned about the implications of what you're doing and the byproducts of what you're doing it's just too disturbing and distressing."

"You can't discuss it at the get-go…. while Hitler was invading Hungary and Poland and starting off something that caused unspeakable havoc and if only the world had had the balls to stand up to Hitler early, early on and not talk, we'd live in a different world now," she added.

As the different factions begin to agree on a strategy, a young girl selling bread sets up shop within the target zone, adding further moral, humanitarian and legal discussions.

“Tsotsi” and “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” director Gavin Hood auditioned hard to direct the film after reading writer Guy Hibbert's script.

"What 'Eye in the Sky' I hope does as a film is that it reminds us that complicated issues require genuine dialogue,” Hood explained. “Deep dive into the issues at stake and not simplistic positional ideas. And I hope that that's what the film does for the audience, to allow people going into the film who might have very clear ideas about what they would do in different circumstances and coming out of the film might be ready to talk to someone with a different point of view on both sides and if we do that, then we're back to having a democracy in a way. Democracy is about having a conversation, not winner takes all."

"Eye in the Sky" hits North American screens on March 11.