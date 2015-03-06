File photo of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo at the lobby of its headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week issued a mobile app specifically for searching for information about drug shortages.

App users can identify current drug shortages, resolved shortages, and drug discontinuations. Drug shortages can delay or deny patient care and known shortages may lead doctors to rely on alternatives that may be riskier or less effective.

The app is available at Google Play for Android devices (bit.ly/1wVpblF) and at iTunes for Apple devices (apple.co/18PDRgN).

“The FDA understands that health care professionals and pharmacists need real-time information about drug shortages to make treatment decisions,” Valerie Jensen, associate director of the Drug Shortage Staff in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a news release.

App users can browse using a drug’s generic name or active ingredient, or by therapeutic category. Users can also report a suspected drug shortage or other issue to the FDA.