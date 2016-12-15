The Dupont logo is displayed on a board above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S. on December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

WASHINGTON Chemical company EI Du Pont de Nemours and Co has agreed to pay about $50 million to resolve claims stemming from the release of mercury from its former facility in Waynesboro, Virginia, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The settlement over mercury contamination affecting more than 100 miles (160 km) of river and floodplain in the South River and South Fork Shenandoah River watershed, includes a cash payment of just over $42 million and up to $10 million to help renovate a fish hatchery in Front Royal, Virginia, the department said in a statement jointly issued with the Department of Interior and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh)