Sweden's SCA rejected $25 billion bid for hygiene arm: report
STOCKHOLM Sweden's SCA has rejected a recent bid for its hygiene arm and an offer last year for its forestry business, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
FRANKFURT German engineering group Duerr AG (DUEG.DE) could eventually buy the rest of Broetje from Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) (DBANn.DE) as it seeks to reduce its dependence on automotive customers, its chief executive said.
"DBAG is a private equity investor and will eventually exit. So I do not rule out a takeover at a later point in time," Ralf Dieter said, according to an interview published in business daily Boersen-Zeitung on Thursday.
Duerr last month merged its aircraft assembly technology business with Broetje, which Dieter said counts Boeing Co (BA.N) among its customers, and received an 11 percent stake in the engineering group as part of the deal.
Duerr this year also took over German woodworking equipment specialist Homag Group AG (HG1G.DE) as part of a drive for more diversification.
Dieter told Boersen-Zeitung he expected regulators to approve the Homag acquisition by the end of October. There are no plans to delist the group, he said.
HONG KONG Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has entered into exclusive talks with Hong Kong insurer FWD Group to sell its life insurance arm, which could raise $3 billion for Thailand's third-biggest lender, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.