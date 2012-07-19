RALEIGH, North Carolina Duke Energy Co had "buyer's remorse" and sought to back out of the $18 billion deal to buy Progress Energy after federal regulators called for costly measures to reduce the merged company's market power, said former Progress CEO William Johnson on Thursday.

In testimony before the North Carolina Utility Commission, Johnson also said that repair issues around the company's damaged Crystal River nuclear unit were well known by Duke when it agreed to buy Progress in January 2011.

Johnson's statements were his first since he was ousted as the Duke CEO in the board's first act after the deal was closed on July 2, and in sharp contrast to testimony from Duke CEO James Rogers, who appeared before the same regulators last week.

Johnson said the deal received close scrutiny at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which in December called for greater measures to reduce the combined company's market power. Those measures were expected to cost between $200 million to $225 million.

That prompted worries at Duke, Johnson said, and weeks later, Rogers and CFO Lynn Good told Wall Street analysts at a meeting that the company might not be able to close the deal, and that Duke would be better off on its own because of the regulatory barriers.

Soon Wall Street began to speculate that Duke might try to use a "burdensome regulatory affect" clause in the merger agreement to halt the deal, he said.

"This is like dropping an atomic bomb on your deal," Johnson said.

But Progress hired lawyers to make sure the deal closed, even as tempers flared between the Duke and Progress executives, he said.

"They wanted the merger, then they didn't want it, then they couldn't get out of it, and then they didn't want to be stuck with me," Johnson said.

Duke's purchase of Progress created the nation's largest utility, but has drawn anger from the regulators in Raleigh, where Progress is based, after Duke's board reversed its decision to have Johnson replace Rogers as CEO.

The newly merged Duke board, dominated by directors from the former Duke board, voted Johnson out minutes after he took the CEO spot despite the companies' stated plan for him to take the helm of the company from Rogers, who was to step aside and become the merged company's executive chairman.

Rogers and Duke director Ann Gray, who is scheduled to testify on Friday, have pointed to Johnson's handling of troublesome repairs at the Crystal River nuclear plant in Florida as a key reason for the board's decision to remove Johnson.

"We understood that the Crystal River nuclear plant had been shut down for repairs since 2009. However, we were told that Progress expected Crystal River to resume operations in April 2011, and that Progress expected significant insurance recoveries in connection with the repairs," Gray said in a filing to the commission earlier this week.

The 838-megawatt Crystal River reactor remains shut down, and Progress had not secured insurance payments by the close of the Duke-Progress deal.

Duke has said it has not yet decided whether pay for expensive repairs at Crystal River, or to seek to shut it down and perhaps build a new nuclear plant.

Johnson said Progress had openly discussed with both Duke and the public all the problems at the plant, and that Duke had sent a team to monitor the plant a year before the deal closed.

"This has been widely reported and widely disclosed," Johnson told the regulator.

Before Thursday's hearing, Johnson has remained quiet, abiding by a "non-disparagement" clause in his separation contract which paid him a total stock and compensation package of about $44 million.

That clause, however, does not apply to comments made to the regulatory bodies.

Angry commissioners from the North Carolina Utility Commission questioned Rogers last week about why the power company's board moved immediately from closing the merger to voting to request Johnson's resignation.

Rogers, who took the CEO job at Duke after the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company bought Cinergy, where he was CEO, said there was no triggering event.

But he said Duke's board became discouraged with Johnson toward the end of the 18 months it took to win federal approval for the deal around Progress' handling of Crystal River, its weak financial results and Johnson's early moves toward integrating the two companies.

"They felt his style was autocratic and discouraged different points of view," Rogers testified.

Johnson, who was warmly greeted by Progress employees as he entered the building, said he had never been accused of being autocratic, but that he was driven toward closing the deal.

"I worked for him for 15 years and found him to be one of the most genuine people and a great leader, someone I really personally admire," Sharon Hall, a manager at the Progress side of the company, told Reuters.

"The day after (he was ousted) it felt like we had been punched in the gut."

(Editing by Eric Meijer and Gunna Dickson)