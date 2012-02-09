Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins parent Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN.O) reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong U.S. results, but its shares fell 2.3 percent after it issued a seemingly conservative full-year profit forecast.

Dunkin' Brands shares, which are up more than 50 percent from their July 2011 debut, were off 66 cents to $28.35 in morning trading.

"We feel good about the year, but you never know what may happen" with weather and other factors during the balance of the year, Dunkin Brands Chief Executive Nigel Travis when asked about the company's full-year forecast.

Dunkin' expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 to $1.23. Analysts, on average, were expecting $1.21, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Limited-time sandwich offers and sales of K-cups -- single-use plastic pods filled with ground coffee -- gave a jolt to fourth-quarter sales at U.S. Dunkin' Donuts shops, which account for roughly 75 percent of company revenue and 85 percent of profits. K-cups are used in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc's GMCR.O popular Keurig single-cup brewing machine, which are now being sold in Dunkin' Donuts stores.

"K-cups are not, I repeat, are not cannibalizing our in-store coffee or packaged coffee sales," said Travis.

Dunkin' Donuts, which plays up its unpretentious image, has not seen an impact from the debut of Starbucks Corp's (SBUX.O) lightest-ever "Blonde" roasts in January, Travis said.

Starbucks, the world's biggest coffee chain, which positions itself as a premium coffee seller, sees the new, mellower blends as way to expand market share and defend itself against more mainstream rivals like Dunkin' Donuts and McDonald's Corp (MCD.N).

During the fourth quarter, sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 54 weeks rose 7.4 percent at Dunkin' Donuts coffee shops. They were up 5.8 percent at Baskin-Robbins ice cream stores, which got a lift from cakes and snack-sized cake bites.

Sales at established international restaurants rose 10.9 percent at Baskin-Robbins and 2.9 percent at Dunkin' Donuts.

For 2012, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company forecast U.S. same-store sales growth of 3.5 percent to 4 percent at Dunkin' Donuts. It expects those sales to be flat to up 2 percent at Baskin-Robbins.

It did not provide a forecast for international sales.

Dunkin' Brands said fourth-quarter net income was $11.6 million, or 10 cents per share. It had a loss of $15.3 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 30 cents a share. Analysts' average forecast was 28 cents.

Revenue rose 12.5 percent to $168.5 million.

Private equity firms Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Thomas H. Lee Partners bought Dunkin' Brands from global spirits maker Pernod Ricard SA (PERP.PA) in 2006. They took the company public last summer in one of the most successful initial public offerings of 2011.

(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair and John Wallace)