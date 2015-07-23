Pandora gets KKR investment; explores strategic alternatives
Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Thursday it had approved Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKa.N) purchase of Procter & Gamble's (PG.N) Duracell battery unit.
The Commission said in a statement the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns given the absence of horizontal overlaps and the existence of numerous competitors in the vertically related market where the parties are active.
Berkshire Hathaway, owned by billionaire Warren Buffet, announced in November that it was paying P&G with $4.7 billion of shares it owns in the world's largest consumer products company.
WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc asked a Delaware judge on Monday to give it more time to try to win approval for a merger with rival Cigna Corp , which is seeking to end the deal and collect a $1.85 billion break-up fee.