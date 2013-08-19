Eurogroup President and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem talks to journalists during a joint news conference with Portuguese Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar in Lisbon May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

AMSTERDAM The Netherlands will allow a "de facto loosening" in fiscal policy in 2014 by making no additional spending cuts to hit government debt targets despite a poorer growth outlook, the finance minister said on Monday.

"Next year we will probably have a de facto loosening if the Central Planning Bureau's (CBP) forecasts are accurate," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a public meeting at the University of Amsterdam.

The government last week heard calls for it to take a less rigid stance in its pursuit of fiscal discipline after the Netherlands found itself one of a handful of euro zone countries in recession even as the bloc as a whole returned to growth.

The CPB, the official forecaster, last week cut its growth forecast for 2014 by a quarter percentage point to 0.75 percent. It said Dutch GDP would shrink 1.25 percent this year, compared with a previously forecast contraction of 1 percent.

But Dijsselbloem said the government would make no more spending cuts beyond those already agreed even though the poorer outlook raises the deficit-to-GDP projection for next year to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent.

The European Union's target is 3 percent.

"We will stick to the 6 billion euros in cuts agreed with the European Commission and that's all," he said.

Dijsselbloem said some opposition politicians had argued that the worsened outlook would require 10 billion euros in cuts rather than the 6 billion agreed.

Elected last autumn, the Dutch government is one of the fiercest advocates of austerity in the euro zone, committing itself to a cumulative 46 billion euros ($61.41 billion) in budget cuts to bring down state spending. ($1 = 0.7490 euros)

