Netherlands' Queen Beatrix is seen smiling during a welcome ceremony at 'Zeche Zollverein', former coal mine in Essen in this April 15, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files (GERMANY - Tags: ROYALS POLITICS)

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands are seen waving farewell in the German-Dutch border town of Herzogenrath-Kerkrade on this April 15, 2011 file photo. Dutch Queen Beatrix will address the nation on television and radio on the evening of January 28, 2013, the Royal Household said in a statement, prompting the Dutch media to report that she would abdicate in favour of her son, Prince Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Files

Visitors to the Bulldog cafe in Amsterdam watch Dutch Queen Beatrix, who turns 75 on Thursday, announce her abdication in favour of her son, Prince Willem-Alexander, in a hastily announced broadcast on Dutch National Television to the nation at her home palace in The Hague January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares (NETHERLANDS - Tags: ROYALS SOCIETY)

Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander is seen giving the thumbs-up to a pastry shop as he and Crown Princess Maxima (rear) walk through 'New Amsterdam Village,' in New York on this September 13, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Chip East/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: ROYALS POLITICS)

Dutch Queen Beatrix, who turns 75 on Thursday, announces her abdication in favour of her son, Prince Willem-Alexander, in a hastily announced broadcast on Dutch National Television to the nation at her home palace in The Hague in this handout picture dated January 28, 2013. REUTERS/RVD/Handout

Netherlands' Queen Beatrix (R) and her son Crown Prince Willem-Alexander are seen waving to well-wishers from the balcony of the Royal Noordeinde Palace after opening the new parliamentary year in The Hague on this April 15, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen/Files (NETHERLANDS - Tags: ROYALS POLITICS)

AMSTERDAM Dutch Queen Beatrix, who turns 75 on Thursday, announced she was abdicating in favor of her son, Prince Willem-Alexander, who will become king on April 30.

Willem-Alexander, 45, is married to Princess Maxima Zorrigueta and has three young children. Decades of grooming for the throne involved shaking off his image as a beer-drinking fraternity boy whose blunt comments upset the press and politicians.

Beatrix said in a television broadcast to the nation that she was stepping down because she felt her son was ready to take her place on the throne.

A constitutional monarchy, the Netherlands had reduced the involvement of the Royal House in politics, a role long seen more as a formality than a position of power.

In the past, the Queen took part in forming government coalitions by appointing a political mediator, raising questions about behind-the-scenes influence on the democratic process.

That role was scrapped before the last election, which took place in September 2012.

It was widely rumored that Queen Beatrix was no fan of anti-immigrant, euroskeptic politician Geert Wilders. She alluded in speeches to the need for tolerance and multi-culturalism, comments that were seen as criticisms of Wilders' anti-Islamic views.

Wilders' poor showing at the last election and loss of influence in politics, could well have contributed to her decision to abdicate.

Queen Beatrix, who remains very popular with the Dutch, became the sixth monarch of the House of Orange in 1980 following the abdication of her mother, Queen Juliana, who reigned for 31 years.

Juliana was 73 years old and in deteriorating mental health when she abdicated but Beatrix has remained active and in good health despite some setbacks.

The queen was emotionally shaken when a man drove his car into a Queen's Day procession in 2009.

Her middle son, Prince Johan Friso, has been in a coma ever since he was buried in an avalanche while skiing last year.

(Reporting by Sara Webb and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Giles Elgood)