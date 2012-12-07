AMSTERDAM Heavy snow and strong winds caused more than 100 flight cancellations at Amsterdam's international airport on Friday.

The Dutch Meteorological Institute said 10-15 centimeters of snow was expected in the Netherlands.

Flights were canceled from the Dutch capital to cities in Britain, Germany, France and Denmark and the Czech Republic. Many other flights were delayed because of the bad weather.

Train and bus service was also disrupted, but delays were less serious than authorities had predicted.

