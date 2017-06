BRUSSELS German Defense Minister Thomas de Maiziere dismissed on Wednesday suggestions that German objections were the main reason for the collapse of merger talks between European planemaker EADS and Britain's BAE Systems.

"I have taken note of the view. I do not share it," said de Maiziere, who was in Brussels for a meeting of NATO Defense ministers.

(Reporting by Angelika Stricker, writing by Annika Breidthardt)