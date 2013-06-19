Visitors look at aircraft models at the EADS booth during the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

PARIS European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA said on Wednesday the window for a merger with BAE Systems (BAES.L) was "closed".

"Considerations about a deal with BAE are water under the bridge; we have said this time and again, the window is closed," EADS chief spokesman Rainer Ohler said.

The two companies abandoned plans to forge the world's largest defense company in October amid German opposition.

The Financial Times reported in the headline of an article on Wednesday that EADS had left the door open to a new merger attempt with Europe's largest defense group.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)